A homicide investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man died after being shot earlier this week, the Aurora Police Department announced Friday.
Officers were sent to the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Jamaica Street around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after reports of a shooting.
Police said they found Jeremiah Cannady inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died on Thursday, according to the department.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and develop suspect information.
The department is asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the shooting who may have dash cam footage of the incident to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.