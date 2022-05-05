A man who was shot in east Denver early Thursday has died, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of East 12th Avenue.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
An initial investigation into the shooting revealed there was an altercation prior to the shooting, a spokeswoman with the department told The Denver Gazette.
No arrests have been made as of 7 p.m. and police have not released information about a possible suspect.
An investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information should call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.