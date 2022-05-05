Ambulance
Matt Gush

A man who was shot in east Denver early Thursday has died, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of East 12th Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

An initial investigation into the shooting revealed there was an altercation prior to the shooting, a spokeswoman with the department told The Denver Gazette.

No arrests have been made as of 7 p.m. and police have not released information about a possible suspect.

An investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information should call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.