RTD-04172020-KS-109

DENVER, CO - APRIL 17: The eastbound RTD University of Colorado A Line train pulls away from the Central Park Station on Smith Road on April 17, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)

A man died after being struck by a Regional Transportation District train Friday night in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. near West Bayaud Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive. 

The man was pronounced dead on-scene. His identity will be released at a later time by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 