A man died after being struck by a Regional Transportation District train Friday night in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.
#DPD is investigating a train vs Pedestrian crash near W Bayaud and N S Santa Fe Blvd. S Santa Fe is closed , updates will be posted as information comes available.— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 30, 2021
Police said the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. near West Bayaud Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive.
The man was pronounced dead on-scene. His identity will be released at a later time by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.