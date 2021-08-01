A man died Saturday after engaging in a shootout with deputies at a Centennial home, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

The incident began at around 9:45 p.m. when deputies responded to reports of a fight between two men at a family gathering in the 5200 block of South Jericho Street, deputies said.

One of the men had a gun and barricaded himself in the home’s garage when deputies arrived. When deputies tried to talk to the man, he opened the garage door and shot at the deputies, who fired back multiple times, deputies said.

After the exchange of gunfire, a SWAT team responded to the scene. The SWAT team entered the garage and found the man shot to death.

It is currently unclear whether the man shot himself or was fatally shot by the deputies, deputies said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will determine the man’s cause and manner of death in an autopsy. The coroner’s office will also release the man’s identity after his family has been notified.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

During the incident, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding neighborhood from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. The Aurora Police Department and South Metro Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.