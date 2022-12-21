A man was stabbed in Lakewood Friday and later died of his injuries, according to a Lakewood Police news release Wednesday.

Lakewood Police responded to the stabbing at 8 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Boulevard, north of West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, according to the release.

Responders found a 29-year-old man with at least one stab wound, according to police. Police attempted lifesaving measures and the man was transported to the hospital.

The victim died in the hospital on Sunday according to the release.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Alden at 303-987-7823.