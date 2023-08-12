One man died following a shooting late Friday evening.

The Denver Police Department responded to a shooting at around 2:33 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1300 block of East 23rd Avenue, according to a social media post by the department.

The victim, an adult male, was reportedly shot. He was transported to a local hospital for the gunshot wounds. The "investigation is ongoing and officers are working to develop suspect information," the post said.

In an updated post at 10:03 a.m. Saturday, the department announced that the victim had been pronounced deceased later at the hospital. The police are still continuing to look for a suspect.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office following investigation.

The department asks anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Colorado at 720-913-7867.