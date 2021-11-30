A shooting victim has died of his injuries several days after he was shot in southwest Aurora, the Aurora Police Department announced Monday.

Police said the victim, identified only as a man, was shot in the abdomen on Nov. 22. Though he was taken to a hospital and initially expected to survive, he died Saturday — five days after the shooting.

An autopsy performed Monday determined that his death was a homicide, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday, and police said no suspect information is available.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 10720 E. Iliff Ave., a small shopping center near East Iliff Avenue and South Havana Street.

Aurora’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation into the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified, police said.