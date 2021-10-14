Local and federal law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of robbing two banks last week.

The first robbery occurred at the Chase Bank at 1629 S. Colorado Boulevard in Denver on Oct. 6 around 7 p.m., according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The second happened the following day at another Chase branch at 8501 E. Arapahoe Rd., in Greenwood Village. In both instances, the man presented a bank teller a note demanding money, according to a news release.

Police described the suspect as a man between 20 and 35-year-old, standing about 6 foot 3 to 6 foot 5. He was last seen wearing a brown wig, long skirt and sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incidents are urged to contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171, or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000 as a reward.