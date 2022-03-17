A 44-year-old man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of sexually exploiting at least three children, and the Aurora Police Department said there might be more victims.
Darnell Ward is being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Police began investigating Ward in August after receiving a report that a child had been sexually exploited. Investigators later identified two other victims, police said.
Ward helped record scores for the Overland High School girls' basketball team despite not being an official volunteer, police said. Authorities believe Ward helped with other sporting events across the metro and believe there may be additional victims.
Ward was arrested March 9 in Phoenix and later was extradited to Colorado.
People who were victimized by Ward are urged to call police at 303-627-3100. Those with information regarding the incidents but were not victims should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.