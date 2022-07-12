Gavel
Creators Syndicate

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

Terrell Jones, 23, was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Avel Aguirre-Sanchez, 19, on July 2 at Broadway and Irvington Street, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Aguirre-Sanchez was driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, prosecutors said.

In addition to first-degree murder, Aguirre-Sanchez is charged with attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault and vehicular homicide.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.