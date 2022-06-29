Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged the man accused of fatally shooting a volunteer firefighter on Interstate 70 with first-degree murder.

They also charged 20-year-old Jeremy Rocha with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and a crime of violence, which is a sentence enhancer, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

John Jaros, the assistant chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, was shot and killed June 18 on I-70 in Aurora.

Police said the shooting happened while cars were street racing, and four vehicles had stopped traffic flow along the interstate between Tower Road and E-470.

Jaros drove around the vehicles that were stopped when he was shot.

Rocha's next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.