Jeremy Jacob Rocha

Jacob Rocha

 Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged the man accused of fatally shooting a volunteer firefighter on Interstate 70 with first-degree murder.

They also charged 20-year-old Jeremy Rocha with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and a crime of violence, which is a sentence enhancer, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 

John Jaros, the assistant chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, was shot and killed June 18 on I-70 in Aurora.

Police said the shooting happened while cars were street racing, and four vehicles had stopped traffic flow along the interstate between Tower Road and E-470.

Jaros drove around the vehicles that were stopped when he was shot.

Rocha's next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.