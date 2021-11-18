A man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child in connection with the 11-year-old Westminster girl who went missing Tuesday, the Westminster Police Department announced.

Police said Michael Patrick Buckley, 30, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility — the same county where the girl was found by police Wednesday.

“We know there is inherent interest in this case and what occurred over the last couple of days,” the police department said in a release. “This is an open and ongoing case and to protect the integrity of the investigation we will not be releasing any additional information.”

No booking photo or arrest affidavit was available for Buckley as of early Thursday afternoon.

The girl went missing Tuesday after leaving her Westminster home around 3:30 p.m. to walk to a park. Her mom called police around 5:30 p.m. when she didn’t return home.

The girl was found safe Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Jefferson County thanks to a tip from a citizen, police said.

On Wednesday, police said they searched for the girl nonstop since she was reported missing, including door-to-door searches and combing the neighborhood and surrounding parks and lakes using foot patrols, a bloodhound, thermal cameras and drones.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert and an Endangered Missing Alert for the girl Wednesday, hours before she was found.

In a statement Wednesday, the girl's family said they are "so grateful" to have her home and safe.

"We just want to offer the biggest thanks to all who helped us in a time of need," the family said. "It is very comforting to know that families like ours are supported by a close-knit community and overwhelming response from the Westminster Police Department along with all the other first responder agencies."

The agencies involved in the search included the Lakewood, Thornton, Arvada, Broomfield, Wheat Ridge and Golden police departments, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Ralston House, Westminster Fire Department and more.