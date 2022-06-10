Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Jesus Rodriguez, 50, whose body was found in a field in Aurora earlier this year. 

Ever Rodriguez-Tejada, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in Rodriguez's death, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Rodriguez was found on March 25 in a field in the area of East 56th Avenue and E-470. 

The Aurora Police Department announced they were conducting an outdoor death investigation at 7:15 a.m. on March 25.

The investigation has since been upgraded to a homicide investigation. 

