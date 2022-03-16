A man was shot and killed at a motel in Adams County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were sent to the Venture Inn Motel at 7333 Pecos St. after someone found and reported a dead man. The deputies called in homicide detectives after locating the body, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
An initial investigation revealed the man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.
No arrests have been made and authorities have not released information about a possible suspect as of Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the department's detective division at 720-322-1202 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.