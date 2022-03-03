An Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began around 7:40 a.m. when a deputy saw a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7400 block of East Harvard Avenue in unincorporated Arapahoe County, said John Bartmann, a spokesman for the agency.
At first, the deputy thought the vehicle was unoccupied, but when they approached it, they noticed there was someone inside. The deputy then called for backup and when help arrived they tried to make contact with the man in the vehicle.
The vehicle then moved up onto a hill between two apartment buildings, Bartmann said.
One deputy fired at the vehicle and another deputy deployed their Taser. The man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified at a later date by the county's coroner's office, Bartmann said.
Authorities recovered a gun while searching the stolen vehicle but it was unclear if the man who was shot had threatened deputies.
The deputy who discharged their firearm will be placed on administrative leave while the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team investigates the shooting.