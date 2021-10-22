Authorities have identified the man who was shot in southeast Denver by Colorado Department of Corrections parole officers on Wednesday.

Aaron Lang, 38, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Lang had an extensive criminal background that included convictions dating back to the early 2000's when he pleaded guilty to aggravated motor vehicle theft, according to online court records.

At the time of his death, Lang had two active outstanding warrants for resisting arrest in Pueblo and driving under restraint in Denver, according to online court records.

Officers within the fugitive apprehension unit were searching for Lang, who was wanted for alleged parole violations. They located him and made contact around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Parker Road.

When officers approached Lang, he reportedly aimed a handgun at them. Officers responded by shooting Lang an undisclosed amount of times, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The Denver Police Department was on scene following the shooting and will conduct an investigation, officials said.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative paid leave, according to the CDOC.