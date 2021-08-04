The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public's help with any information about the fatal shooting of a man in the city on Monday.

Police said a man was found lying on the sidewalk at 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of 31st Street Road, next to the Greeley Mall. The man had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the man was shot by someone who was walking around the neighborhood in a group of four. That group is also suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles in the neighborhood before the shooting, police said.

Surveillance footage from houses show the four people walking east on 31st Street Road, though they have not yet been identified, police said. The footage also shows the victim walking in the area before he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dec. Robert Cash at 970-350-9601. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Northern Colorado at 800-222-8477 and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified.