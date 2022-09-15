Spector

Joseph Spector

A 44-year-old man is accused of fondling children at Denver International Airport and Lava Island, an indoor adventure park in Aurora.

Authorities said they believe that Joseph Spector might have assaulted other children, and they are asking victims to come forward.

On Wednesday, Denver police arrested Spector on suspicion of sexual assault/fondling a child in connection with an assault that occurred at the airport in July. He also is expected to face charges in Arapahoe County in connection with the assault at Lava Island, which occurred earlier this month, Denver police said.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Spector as a suspect in the assaults.

Anyone who believes that they were victimized by Spector is encouraged to call Denver police at 720-913-6040 or Aurora police at 303-627-3100.

