Kennedy Lakics; DOB 1/31/94

Kennedy Lakics

 Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

A person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a residence in southeast Denver on Thursday. 

Kennedy Lakics, 28, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Denver police said he was apprehended after he tried climbing out a back window of the home.  

Officers were called to the home in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue around 1 p.m. after learning shots were fired in a residence earlier in the day. The caller said there was possibly a dead person inside, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said. 

A man was found inside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the department. 

The victim will be identified at a later date. It is believed that Lakics and the victim knew each other, police said. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.