A person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a residence in southeast Denver on Thursday.
Kennedy Lakics, 28, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Denver police said he was apprehended after he tried climbing out a back window of the home.
Officers were called to the home in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue around 1 p.m. after learning shots were fired in a residence earlier in the day. The caller said there was possibly a dead person inside, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said.
A man was found inside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the department.
The victim will be identified at a later date. It is believed that Lakics and the victim knew each other, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.