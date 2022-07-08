A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a residence in southeast Denver on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the home in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue around 1 p.m. The caller said there was possibly a dead person inside a residence, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said.
A dead man was found inside the residence and appeared to be the result of a homicide.
The victim will be identified at a later date.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.