A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead near a creek on Monday morning, the Englewood Police Department said.

Police said they received a 911 call at 10:30 a.m. Monday after someone saw what appeared to be a person lying along Little Dry Creek, near the South Broadway overpass of U.S. Highway 285.

Responding officers discovered the body of a man. Police said the man appeared to have died from blunt force trauma to his body.

That evening, 27-year-old Lucious Malveaux Jr. was arrested in connection to the death. He is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on investigation of first-degree murder, along with other charges, police said.

Police said Malveaux, an Aurora resident, was identified as a person of interest in the case through witness interviews.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending the notification of his family. The man’s identity and official cause and manner of death will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office in the coming days.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.