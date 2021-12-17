A jury has found an Aurora man guilty of fatally shooting his neighbor after an argument over fireworks in 2019.

Scott A. Mathews Jr., 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder, felony menacing with a deadly weapon and assault in connection with the death of Jaharie Wheeler on July 4, 2019, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Mathews remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27. He could spend 16 to 48 years in prison for the crimes.

"Bringing a gun to an argument can lead to tragic consequences, and that is the case here," said District Attorney John Kellner. "The defendant made a horrible decision, and he will pay the consequences."

On the night of the shooting, Mathews — who was a Department of Corrections Officer at the time — and his girlfriend returned home from work and walked their dog.

During their walk, they heard fireworks coming from their apartment complex and upon their return confronted the Wheeler family, which included two children, according to a news release.

As the argument escalated, Mathews displayed his personal handgun and pointed it at Wheeler's fiancé and head-butted her, the release said. Wheeler then came to defend his fiancé and a fight ensued.

During the fight, Mathews pulled out his gun and shot Wheeler in the chest, the release said. Wheeler was pronounced dead later that night.

"This tragic murder was completely devastating to Jaharie Wheeler's family, who never should have lost him that night. After what started as an argument over fireworks, he was killed in front of his fiancé and children for standing up to defend them," Assistant District Attorney Tom Byrners, who prosecuted the trial, said in the release.