An Arapahoe County jury found a 26-year-old man guilty of manslaughter and other charges after he sold fentanyl to a teenage girl who overdosed in 2020.
Jorge A. Che-Quiab, 26, was convicted Wednesday of manslaughter, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, sexual assault of a child and sexual assault, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
"This defendant used alcohol and extremely dangerous dugs to manipulate these girls for his own selfish purposes," Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Gallo said in the release. "When it became clear one of them needed immediate medical care, he callously chose to do nothing."
The overdose occurred Aug. 7, 2020, when Che-Quiab and another man supplied alcohol, marijuana and fentanyl to a group of underage girls at a party at his home, according to the release.
Che-Quiab admitted to police that one of the girls appeared to have overdosed, but he decided to go to bed instead of calling 911. The next morning, the 16-year-old girl was not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Che-Quiab told a paramedic that he flushed drugs down the toilet before law enforcement arrived. He also sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl whom he bought a "large quantity of alcohol" for, according to the release.
Law enforcement officials seized 300 pills containing fentanyl from his home. The pills were disguised as blue 'M-30' Oxycodone pills. Authorities also seized several bricks of heroin, according to the release.
The drugs had a street value of over $20,000. Che-Quiab is scheduled to be sentenced July 21, according to the release.