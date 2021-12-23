Jurors have convicted a 39-year-old man of first-degree murder for fatally shooting two people outside a bar in Westminster.

Steven Muniz was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder on Thursday in connection with the deaths of Keith Ames, 33, and Jessica Ybarra, 31, in March, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Muniz remains in custody with bail conditions unchanged. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5.

"This was an unconscionable and reprehensible crime," said District Attorney Brian Mason in a news release. "The defendant murdered two people in cold blood to settle a petty score. His violence actions left two families reeling and a city asking why? Now he faces a lifetime in prison for his crimes — and our community will be safer for it."

The shooting occurred at Sportswatch Bar and Grill along Lowell Boulevard in Westminster in the early hours of March 6, according to the release.

During the evening, the group Muniz was with got into a confrontation with another group at the bar and turned physical. Muniz punched one person from the other group, but the altercation ended shortly after.

As the night went on, Ames left the bar but was followed by Muniz, who confronted the victim in the parking lot. During their altercation, Muniz pulled out a handgun and fired four shots.

Two of the gunshots hit Ames in the back, while the other two shots hit Ybarra in the foot and back as she stood in the parking lot nearby.

Muniz left the bar on foot and jumped into his friend Robert Manzanares' truck. He was arrested about two weeks later after being identified as the shooter, according to the release.

Earlier this year Manzanares was convicted of being an accessory to a crime for his role in this incident and was sentenced to three years in prison.