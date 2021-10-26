The Denver Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death outside Monday afternoon in the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood.

Police said the victim was found dead about 3:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Monaco Street, near Smith Road.

Initially, police said they opened an outdoor death investigation but upgraded the investigation to a homicide after discovering the victim had been shot.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or when the man was shot. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, police said.

The identity of the man and his official cause and manner of death will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for s $2,000 reward.