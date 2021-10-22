A 51-year-old man convicted of firing a gun at several cars in 2019 along U.S. Highway 36, nearly striking a child, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Theodore Hrdlicka pleaded guilty to last month attempted murder, according to the district attorney's office.

"The actions of this defendant are appalling and unfathomable," said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason in a statement. "These innocent victims were going on a family camping trip when Mr. Hrdlicka inexplicably started shooting at a little boy, his father, and his grandfather."

On Aug. 5, 2019, three out-of-state visitors were driving to Estes Park along U.S. Highway 36, when they noticed an individual driving recklessly and towards them. They also heard gunshots as the vehicle approached, according to the district attorney's office.

Moments later, Courtney Hrdlicka, 32, pulled alongside the vehicle carrying the out-of-state visitors when her husband, Theodore, stuck a firearm outside the window and fired into the adjacent vehicle.

Several bullets struck the victim's vehicle including one that was "Inches away from striking the young boy," officials said.

Without stopping, the Hrdlicka's continued driving and fired additional rounds into two other vehicles before being arrested in unincorporated Adams County.

During the course of the investigation, officials learned the Hrdlicka's committed an identical series of crimes throughout Arapahoe County shortly before the Adams County incident, officials said.

Earlier this year, Courtney Hrdlicka pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Arapahoe County and accessory to commit a crime in Adams County. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.

Charges against Theodore Hrdlicka are pending in Arapahoe County, officials said.