A man was hit by a Regional Transportation District light rail train Wednesday night, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers were sent to the area of East 40th Avenue and North York Street around 6:30 p.m. after learning of the crash. When they arrived, they found the man who had been hit by the train, said Cassandra Ulrich, a spokeswoman for the Department.
The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Ulrich did not know if his injuries were considered life threatening as of 7:45 p.m.
Investigators learned through the initial investigation that the man crossed the tracks while the railway signals were active, Ulrich said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.