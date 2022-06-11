A 22-year-old man is in custody after a man was accidentally shot at an apartment party in Superior overnight.
Angel Serratos, 22, was arrested and is being held on suspicion of second-degree assault, tampering with evidence and prohibited use of a weapon, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies learned about the shooting after a 21-year-old man admitted himself at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to another hospital to undergo emergency surgery and is listed in stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said.
An initial investigation into the shooting revealed the victim was accidentally hit during a small party in an apartment in the 1900 block of East Coalton Road in Superior.
The Sheriff's Office said people were drinking alcohol and playing with a handgun when the firearm was accidentally discharged.
Two witnesses assisted the victim and drove him to a hospital. They stayed at the hospital and are cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies identified Serratos as the suspected shooter and found him in Commerce City at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. He was taken into custody without incident.