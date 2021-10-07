A 26-year-old man is in custody after critically injuring a woman in an accidental shooting in Arapahoe County, according to the sheriff's office.
Mickel McLean, 26, is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center on suspicion of three counts of assault, illegal discharge of a fire arm, felony menacing and reckless engagement, according to a release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened on Oct. 2 around 11:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Ivy Way in Centennial.
Deputies were sent to the area after two separate calls were made. The first reporting a shooting, while the second was from a man who said his gun accidentally went off and went through the apartment wall, according to the sheriff's office.
A woman in an adjacent apartment was struck in the head and taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition, police said.
Police said McLean cooperated with investigators and indicated he was in an argument and the gun he was holding went off, penetrating the wall into the neighboring unit.
McClean is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.