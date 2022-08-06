A 33-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he kidnapped a woman in Greeley overnight.
Authorities became aware of the incident early Saturday after a Larimer County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a woman near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Loveland around 2 a.m.
The woman told the deputy she had been kidnapped by a man who she believed was armed, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Numerous deputies, investigators and members of the Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response Team were sent to the scene and identified the suspect as Abraham Martinez.
Authorities made contact with Martinez and subsequently took him into custody.
Martinez is being held at the Larimer County Jail on outstanding warrants for vehicular eluding and two counts of failure to appear, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the Greeley Police Department has taken over the kidnapping investigation as the alleged incident happened within their jurisdiction.