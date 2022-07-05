A 37-year-old man was in custody on Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left one person dead in Englewood on Monday night.
Cordia Blash was being held at the Arapahoe County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the Englewood Police Department.
Authorities said Blash shot 21-year-old Kane Nathaniel Andres Acosta Woods around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of South Sherman Street.
Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.