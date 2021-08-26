A 30-year-old man is in custody after allegedly beating a man with a shovel and threatening to kill the victim, according to the Greeley Police Department.
Charles Aguilar, 30, is being held on suspicion of committing second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, two counts of criminal mischief and domestic violence enhancer, according to a release from the police department.
At the time of his arrest, Aguilar had two outstanding warrants for separate incidents, police said.
Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue on Sunday around 5:30 a.m. after Aguilar's girlfriend reported he he was hitting her friend with a shovel. During the altercation the shovel snapped, but Aguilar continued to attack and chase the victim, police said.
Aguilar fled the scene before officers arrived.
The victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital with multiple injuries. He is expected to survive.
Authorities located Aguilar on Tuesday and with assistance from the Weld County Sheriff's Office Strike Team and Patrol Unit took him into custody following a four-hour negotiation period, according to the release.
Aguilar remains in the Weld County Jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Oct. 28, according to online court records.