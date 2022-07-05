Yosmy Lorenz Martinez, 46, is in custody on suspicion of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
A news release from the sheriff said witnesses saw a woman walking into a parking lot from a trail around 8 p.m. Sunday off of Waterton Road covered in blood and dirt and asking for help. She told deputies Martinez confronted her when she was leaving her job in Denver around 7 p.m., told her to get in the car and drove her to the trail.
The pair walked for a few minutes when, according to the release, Martinez pulled a knife and stabbed her multiple times.
Martinez fled the scene and the woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities tracked that the suspect was in New Mexico and worked with local authorizes to get him into custody, where he's currently being held in Colfax County.
He will face charges of attempted first-degree murder and will soon be extradited back to Jefferson County.