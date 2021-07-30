A 37-year-old man faces murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed a man in LoDo earlier this month.
Carlos Vigil was charged Friday with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Denver County Jail with a no bond option, according to online court records.
Police responded to the area of 16th and Blake streets around 3:30 a.m. on July 19 after receiving a report of four shots fired by a ShotSpotter, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Upon their arrival, they located a man who was later identified as Robert Froemke, 49, lying in the street, breathing but unresponsive. He was transported to Denver Health where he later died.
Investigators used various methods including DNA testing and surveillance footage of the area to connect Vigil to the murder.
Surveillance footage showed Vigil allegedly firing four shots at a black sedan driving south on Blake Street, while Froemke was walking north. Following the shooting, he ran north to an entrance of a parking garage at 1601 Blake Street, according to court records.
At the entrance, Vigil dropped some items and stopped to pick them up. At this time, Froemke runs towards him and gets into a fight.
The altercation continued outside the parking ramp and Vigil allegedly fired one shot, but the fight continued. Another shot was seen fired, which caused Froemke to collapse.
Vigil fled southwest on Blake Street and was captured on several surveillance cameras, including a Wells Fargo ATM camera. Investigators found a blood trail in an alley one block over and recovered a cigarette butt and a Twisted Tea can.
The crime lab processed the finger prints from the tea can, and the blood found in the nearby alley way. It matched Vigil, according to court records.
Vigil was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court Friday morning.