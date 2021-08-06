A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a double homicide last month in Denver's Goldsmith neighborhood, the Denver Police Department said Friday.

Jakeob M. Voorhis faces two counts of first-degree murder for the July 24 incident. He faces an additional charge of felony menacing for a separate incident, according to online court records.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Donald Avenue about 2:30 a.m. on July 24.

Officers found two victims later identified as Elwood Johnson, 33, and Taryn Meyer, 48, who both were shot. They were transported to Denver Health where they later died as a result of their injuries.

Multiple witnesses told investigators Voorhis and his girlfriend were living in the apartment where the victims were found. Additionally, the unit was "used by multiple people and was a location who would otherwise transient were able to stay," according to the affidavit.

Denver police received a report about a felony menacing at the unit four days prior to the murder by an unidentified individual. According to the affidavit, Voorhis kicked the individual out of the apartment and took it over.

Investigators learned Meyer and Johnson went over to the apartment in an attempt to "get (sic) apartment back from Voorhis."

One witness told investigators they believed Voorhis killed the victims because he ran outside the apartment complex, screaming for help. The witness who was driving in circles in the parking lot asked why he needed help, when Voorhis's girlfriend came and said "I got it" and picked something up.

The couple ran to a vehicle and fled, according to the affidavit.

A separate witness later identified Voorhis. Police learned he had an active warrant for felony menacing and arrested him on Wednesday.

Voorhis refused to be interviewed by investigators following his arrest, according to the affidavit.

Voorhis is being held in the Denver County Jail on no bond. He is scheduled to make a second appearance in court on Aug. 13, according to online court records.