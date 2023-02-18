A vehicle theft suspect is in custody after ramming a patrol vehicle with a stolen truck Thursday night, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

At 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Larimer County deputies chased a stolen Dodge 2500 pickup truck in north Fort Collins, according to a news release.

Deputies say they saw the driver, identified as Kennedy Queen-Dominguez, commit multiple violations before speeding away and refusing to stop, according to the release.

During the chase, Queen-Dominguez lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a transformer, causing a power outage for about 4,000 homes, then later crashed through a fence at Conifer Street and North Lemay Avenue, hitting a large pine tree, officials say.

Queen-Dominguez kept driving north on North Lemay Avenue until a deputy used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to stop the driver. Another deputy boxed Queen-Dominguez in with a patrol vehicle, according to the release.

Queen-Dominguez then rammed the stolen truck into the deputy's vehicle and came to rest on the vehicle's hood after attempting to accelerate and failing.

Deputies arrested Queen-Dominguez, who was booked into the Larimer County Jail for existing warrants and new charges, including:

First-degree assault on a peace officer

First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Driving under the influence of drugs

Displaying fictitious license plate

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident

"Unfortunately, the willingness of suspects to place our community at risk has become a common occurrence, and we continue to see these types of irresponsible and often violent actions towards law enforcement," Captain Ian Stewart said. "We are very fortunate this suspect's actions did not hard any citizens, despite causing significant damage to property and placing our deputies in danger."

Police have not released Queen-Dominguez's booking photo. There were no injuries reported in connection with the case.