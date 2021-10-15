An unidentified man is in custody after police say he rammed a stolen vehicle into an unoccupied vehicle and led authorities on a chase after a store clerk refused to give him a box of cigarettes and free gas in Idaho Springs.
Officers responded to The Squatch Store in the 2100 block of East Idaho Springs Road around 9 p.m. on Oct. 8. Initial reports indicated a man with a knife was yelling at customers, according to a release from the Idaho Springs Police Department.
Several people called 911 after rushing into the store. The suspect also called authorities and demanded the store's employees put $20 of gas in his car and give him a free box of Marlboro's, and threatened to "slam every vehicle in the parking lot unless his demands were met," police said.
The man then got into a white Lexus and rammed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle and then fled onto Central City Parkway as officers arrived, police said.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the man confined driving away at a high rate of speed towards Central City. At this time, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist in the pursuit and unsuccessfully attempted a tactical maneuver to end the chase, police said.
While this was happening, police say the suspect attempted to strike a deputies vehicle by purposefully slamming on his brakes in front of the patrol vehicle. However, the deputy evaded the crash, according to the release.
Gilpin County sheriff's deputies responded to the area and deployed stop-sticks nears mile post 7 on Central City Parkway. This caused the man to turn onto Nevadaville Road and crash into a ditch, police said.
Initially, the man refused to comply with officers' commands, but eventually convinced him to surrender.
No one was injured during the pursuit, however, the man was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood as a safety precaution due to the crash, police said.
Further investigation into the incident, revealed the Lexus was stolen in Aurora during a carjacking.
The man has continuously given authorities different alias's and officials said his identity is in the process of being verified.
The unidentified man is being held on a slew of charges including assault on a peace officer, felony menacing, attempted vehicular assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft and more.