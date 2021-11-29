A man was killed early Monday morning after he allegedly broke into a home in Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the break-in and subsequent killing happened at 4 a.m. in the 10400 block of Ammons Street, a Westminster neighborhood near Wadsworth Boulevard and West 108th Avenue.

A woman who lived at the home told deputies the man forced his way inside and then got into a physical altercation with her. During that altercation, another woman who was inside stabbed the man, deputies said.

The man died of his injuries before authorities arrived at the home. His identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of his family.

Deputies said the two women knew the man but have not released any information about their relationship.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the man’s killing as of Monday afternoon. Deputies said both women involved are being interviewed by investigators.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, deputies said.