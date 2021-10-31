Police said a man was shot and killed after an argument in northwest Aurora on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building at 1592 Boston St. at 6:15 a.m. They found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he later died, according to the Aurora Police Department.
An initial investigation into the shooting revealed the victim and shooter were engaged in an argument when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired, police said.
No arrests have been made as of 11 a.m. and police have not released information about a possible suspect.
The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Adams County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police at 303-739-6000, or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.