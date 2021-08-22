A 25-year-old Aurora resident was killed early Saturday morning after getting into a car crash with a suspected drunk driver, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened at 4:24 a.m. at East Alameda Parkway and South Airport Boulevard. The man was driving a Toyota Prius when he was broadsided by a 24-year-old man in a GMC Yukon, police said.

Police said the Yukon was going west on East Alameda Parkway while the Prius was going east on the same road. When the Prius was turning north onto South Airport Boulevard, the Yukon crashed into the side of the Prius.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Yukon was injured and is in the hospital.

Police said the driver of the Yukon was speeding at the time of the crash and believed to be under the influence of alcohol. When the driver is discharged from the hospital, he will be charged with vehicular homicide, police said.

The identity of the Yukon driver will be released after he is charged. Police said he is a Florida resident.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner's office after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.