One man was killed and another was seriously injured Wednesday night after a shooting broke out, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened about 9 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4800 block of East 62nd Avenue, near the avenue’s intersection with Vasquez Boulevard.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The surviving victim’s condition is unknown.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting. It’s unclear if the victims knew each other.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning, police said. No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the coroner’s office after his family has been notified.