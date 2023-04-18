The man who reportedly killed a 12-year-old boy in a shootout over his stolen car in February didn't face charges for a 2016 arrest in Maryland for allegedly carrying a gun illegally and telling a police officer that he was a firefighter, according to a police report reviewed by the Denver Gazette.

Elias Armstrong and a group of friends allegedly stole an Audi belonging to Jack Reed, 35, on Feb. 5 from the Northfield shopping center.

Denver Police said Reed — though they themselves have not identified him — tracked the group down with an app he had installed on his phone. Reed traded gunfire with them.

The others in the car with Armstrong fled. Armstrong managed to drive two blocks away and died on a sidewalk.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office chose not to file charges against Reed, saying prosecutors didn’t believe they could meet their burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Denver police have declined to release Reed's 911 call about his stolen car or their report, saying the investigation is ongoing.

"I didn't know there was a child in the car," Reed told The Denver Gazette. "All I know is I got up to the vehicle, someone shot at me."

"And I shot back. It's a tragedy. A child lost his life."

In deciding not to pursue charges against Reed, McCann said her heart "goes out to Elias Armstrong’s family in this time of terrible and overwhelming grief."

"I met with members of his family last week along with the DPD detective and members of my office to explain why a criminal case could not be brought based on the facts," McCann said in a statement. "The DA’s Office can only file charges when guilt can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. In this instance, we cannot file charges because of self-defense issues which were present at the time.”

The Denver Police declined to comment, saying it's an ongoing investigation. It's not immediately known whether McCann knew about Reed's arrest in Maryland when she declined to press charges against him.

In a statement, Tom Armstrong, the father of Elias Armstrong, said his son "did not deserve to die over a car." He said he is looking into legislation to prevent people from putting trackers in their cars. He said he wants to the legislation to be named after his son — "Elias Law."

A police officer in Prince George’s County pulled Reed over in June 2016 in the town of Laurel for having expired tags on his 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a police report from Maryland obtained by the Denver Gazette. Reed immediately told the officer he had a gun on his hip, a Glock 22 semi-automatic handgun, the police report said. Reed said he had a concealed carry permit from Ohio, the report said.

But Maryland didn’t recognize the permit — meaning Reed couldn’t legally carry it. Maryland does not recognize concealed carry licenses issued by any other state, and state law does not authorize Maryland to have reciprocal agreements for recognizing out-of-state licenses.

Reed also had working police-style emergency lights on his car’s tag and a siren inside, which was also functional, according to the report. He told the officer he worked for the Shackle Island Fire Department and had authorization to display the lights in his civilian car. Although he said he was a firefighter in Ohio, the Shackle Island Fire Department is in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Reed showed a badge, and said he had left his other credentials at home, the report said.

Reed told The Denver Gazette that he "upbids" vehicles. He had the lights and siren in the car because he was fixing it up for law enforcement, he said.

The police report said the officer spoke to the fire chief in the Shackle Island department, who said Reed had not worked for the department for about five years and should not have been making any kind of representation that he did.

Messages left with the fire chief were not immediately returned.

The officer placed Reed under arrest after asking him several times which department he worked for, said the police report, which also noted he had another magazine for his gun with 15 rounds inside, and a box with 10 more rounds of ammunition.

Reed refused to make any statements after his arrest, the report said.

Court records show prosecutors in Prince George’s County declined to pursue charges against Reed. A spokesperson for the county’s prosecutor, known as a state’s attorney, did not return a request for comment.

Elias Armstrong was laid to rest on Feb. 24. His brother, 16-year-old Torrence McCall, died in October in Westminster after he had crashed a stolen car during a police chase. The police said McCall shot himself. McCall's family questions that version of events.