A man died Monday evening after rear-ending another vehicle that was stopped at a red light in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. at North Potomac Street and East Second Avenue, near the Aurora City Place shopping center.

The man was driving a Nissan sedan at a high rate of speed on North Potomac Street when he rear-ended a stopped Subaru without slowing down, police said.

The driver of the Nissan and the two people in the Subaru were taken to a hospital, where the Nissan driver was pronounced dead, police said. The two occupants of the Subaru had minor injuries and were released from the hospital.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Police said the deceased was not wearing a seat belt and might have been drunk at the time of the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has footage of it is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The deceased’s identity and official cause and manner of death will be released after his family has been notified.