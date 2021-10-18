A man died Monday afternoon after he was shot in an Aurora parking lot, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said the shooting happened at around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sable Cove apartment building at 14581 E. Ford Place, near Settler's Park.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. An hour later, police announced he had died from his injuries.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said. Additional details are expected to be released by the end of the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office after his family has been notified.