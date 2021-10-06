The Aurora Police Department is looking for two suspects after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street, a neighborhood a few blocks southeast of the Stanley Marketplace.

The victim, identified only as a man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital where he later died. The victim’s identity will be released after his family has been notified.

Police said witnesses reported two shooters who fled the scene, both described as Black men.

Police have not released any additional details about the alleged suspects or what led to the shooting. More information is expected to be released Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.