The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's assistance regarding a fight that led to one man dying Friday night.
Police responded to a report of an altercation in the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue at 10:35 p.m. When they arrived, they located an injured man and immediately administered aid.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injures, according to a release from the police department.
Police said they've identified the person responsible for the incident and there is no threat to the public. They did not say whether an arrest had been made.
Authorities are asking the public for information about the altercation. Additionally, police are asking anyone who witnessed the man die to come forward.
The victim has been described as a 5 foot 10 inch white man with a full beard. He wore a suit jacket, pants and white button-down shirt at the time of the incident and was near 9th Street between Pearl Street and Arapahoe Avenue, according to the release.
Police also are requesting any surveillance or Ring video footage related to the victim or altercation to contact the Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 o Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 and reference case 21-07542.