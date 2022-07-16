Littleton murder; 7-16-22

A man was killed during an early morning shooting in Littleton on Saturday and police are searching for two vehicles connected to the incident. 

 Courtesy of the Littleton Police Department

Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle at 3:20 a.m. They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Littleton Police Department. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators are currently searching for a white sedan and white Honda CRV that are believed to be connected to the shooting.

The department did not release the license plates associated to the vehicles or any additional information.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspected vehicles should contact the department at 303-794-1551.

