A man was shot and killed in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

Around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to the 2000 block of Larimer Street after a report of a shooting, said Nate Magee, a spokesman for the department.

Officers located a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning and police had not released any information about a possible suspect.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.