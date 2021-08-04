A man was killed in broad daylight Wednesday morning during a shooting in the Villa Park neighborhood, the Denver Police Department announced.

Police said the shooting happened at around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 9th Avenue and Yates Street, a neighborhood near the Lakewood and Dry Gulch Park.

The victim was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified, police said.