A man was killed overnight after a shooting broke out in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 19600 block of East 42nd Avenue, a residential neighborhood near Ensenada Park and Green Valley Elementary School.

Only one man is believed to have been injured in the shooting. Bystanders drove the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting. Police said no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.